AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Contrasting side by side

Since AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.28 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.81 17.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.33, while its potential upside is 15.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.55%. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.