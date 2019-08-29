AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 27 67.20 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 3.58 Quick Ratio. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Dividends

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.