AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.14 N/A 0.42 67.20 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$30.33 is AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.