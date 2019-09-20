AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.14
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$30.33 is AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.09%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Insiders held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.