AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.19 N/A 0.42 67.20 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.55 N/A 0.62 20.78

In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 9.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.