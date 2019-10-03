AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Contrasting side by side

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 0.96 66.95M 0.42 67.20 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 46 12.58 11.84M 1.20 33.70

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 251,502,629.60% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25,622,159.71% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.80% and an $30.33 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.