AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparison side by side

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.92 N/A 0.42 67.20 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.94 N/A 1.20 33.70

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.55% and an $30.33 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.