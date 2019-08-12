Assetmark Decreased Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Position by $493,232 as Stock Value Declined; Telemark Asset Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $11.70 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 17,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 239 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7,000, down from 17,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.44 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 1.01M shares. First Interstate Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Starr invested in 290,833 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 2,308 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 10.71% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 52,755 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 6,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bank Tru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 29,530 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.29M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Reaves W H Communication holds 1.76 million shares. Enterprise Fin Services reported 1,124 shares. Weiss Multi holds 146,097 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Private Advisor Gp Llc stated it has 69,928 shares.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 34,833 shares to 214,294 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del Com (NYSE:CLX) by 7,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,042 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Invt Corp Com New (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,593 are owned by Fagan Associates. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 2.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.13 million shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baltimore accumulated 3.11% or 150,916 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Investment Il has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.01% or 131,997 shares. Villere St Denis J & Ltd Liability has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.07 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser, Colorado-based fund reported 10,754 shares. Beacon Fin holds 32,074 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Com Inc holds 5.44% or 64,425 shares. Private Comm Na stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arcadia Management Corp Mi has 1.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).