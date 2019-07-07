Assetmark Cut Its Nisource Com (NI) Stake by $1.57 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lowered Stake by $129.79 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NI) by 85.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 55,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,706 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 65,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Nisource Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 1.48 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 12.92% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE SAYS L-T GUIDANCE, GROWTH, CAPEX VIEWS REAFFIRMED; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 595,940 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.74 million for 253.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic N V by 68,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Switch Inc.

