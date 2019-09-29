Asset Management Group Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $814,580; Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Market Value Declined While Federated Investors Trimmed Stake by $802,332

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 42,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 37,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, down from 79,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.87M shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.83M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59,457 shares to 153,269 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 164,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider HANDLER DAVID A bought $530,400. SCACCETTI JANE also bought $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares. Another trade for 10,875 shares valued at $212,171 was made by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13. Shares for $214,940 were bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 76,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 63 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 1.10M shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 53,260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shellback LP reported 0.67% stake. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 0.01% or 800 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 111,318 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 314,076 shares. Voya Investment Management holds 126,378 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 0.16% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1.94M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 1,352 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 13,718 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 64,678 shares.

