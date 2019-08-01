Asset Management Group Stake In Pepsico (PEP) Was Has Upped; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined While Becker Capital Management Has Decreased by $6.25 Million Its Holding

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 30,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 66,941 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 97,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $127.81. About 5.16M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorp Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 15,977 shares. 25,576 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Proffitt And Goodson, a Tennessee-based fund reported 395 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp invested in 0.82% or 57,503 shares. New York-based Sanders Capital has invested 1.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategic Services accumulated 47,962 shares. First Fin In owns 3,693 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. American Invest invested in 8,185 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 15,796 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Company holds 2,767 shares. California-based American Money Mgmt has invested 2.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Associated Banc has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reliance Of Delaware reported 14,292 shares stake. Edmp stated it has 11,858 shares. 14,713 are held by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of stock. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 202,885 shares to 206,193 shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F) by 229,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Prtn Lc invested 0.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The California-based Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Essex Fincl Services Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Acropolis Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 8,601 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 56,257 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc stated it has 1,952 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Freestone Liability has 2,422 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Liberty Capital Management stated it has 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,585 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdg invested in 0.02% or 9,533 shares. 441,837 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Farmers Bancorp reported 0.49% stake. Fiera Corporation invested in 2.41M shares or 1.96% of the stock. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has 85,728 shares. Girard Partners owns 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,860 shares.