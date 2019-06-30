Asset Management Group Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Upped by $767,258; Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 4,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.4. About 326,907 shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Capital holds 1.15% or 91,666 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 11,924 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 65,761 shares. Blair William Company Il has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Bbt Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 3,444 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.47% or 90,953 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 10,564 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP reported 2,810 shares. Campbell & Adviser Ltd holds 12,359 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0.01% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 12,001 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 43,269 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Aqr Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12,652 shares to 8,753 shares, valued at $442,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 6,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,334 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $87,740 activity.

