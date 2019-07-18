Asset Management Group Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased by $767,258; Maltese Capital Management Has Increased Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Position by $1.02 Million; Stock Value Rose

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 744,119 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 39,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,407 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 155,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Territorial Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.9. About 1,128 shares traded. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) has declined 4.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TBNK News: 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Declares Dividend of 20c; 22/04/2018 DJ Territorial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TBNK); 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – TERRITORIAL BANCORP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Territorial Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $407,544 activity. Kitagawa Allan S sold $204,289 worth of stock or 7,474 shares. 3,735 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) shares with value of $102,048 were sold by Murakami David S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TBNK shares while 17 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 4.38 million shares or 1.77% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 1,924 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Lc reported 9,136 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,870 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK). Blackrock reported 438,830 shares. 7,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 0% invested in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) for 450 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 16,908 shares. 64,169 are held by Creative Planning. Salzhauer Michael owns 28,133 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 75,006 shares to 250,039 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) by 22,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,762 shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

More notable recent Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Territorial Savings Bank declares special cash dividend – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on December 03, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. stocks hit 2016 high, but how about Hawaii stocks? – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on March 29, 2016. More interesting news about Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Territorial Savings joins other Hawaii banks awarding bonuses, raising minimum wage – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 28, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaii stocks see slight losses, but Maui Land & Pineapple gains 24% in February – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: March 01, 2017.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Communications Limited reported 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Dominion Capital Management invested in 21,696 shares. Fiera Corp accumulated 4.54M shares. Aureus Asset Ltd invested in 3,986 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Exchange Mgmt stated it has 33,997 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.68% or 1.48 million shares. Dodge Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Canandaigua Bancorporation & accumulated 55,044 shares. First Personal Fin Services has 1.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2.83M were reported by Prudential Pcl. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Company invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monetary has 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grisanti Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 178,095 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 0.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Good News Is Bad News, or Vice-Versa? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.