Asset Management Group Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; As Cott Que (COT) Shares Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $469,840

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 155,247 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 63.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 33,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 86,053 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 52,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 11,069 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rnc Cap Ltd has 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,169 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited reported 12,683 shares stake. Hodges Capital Mgmt reported 13,860 shares stake. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Com invested in 34,912 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gyroscope Management Group Incorporated Ltd Co owns 3,229 shares. Texas Bank Tx owns 2,327 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs owns 1.07 million shares. Bp Pcl owns 149,000 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Central Bank & Trust Tru Co owns 3,544 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.37% or 6.63M shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Co invested 1.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jarislowsky Fraser has 1.42M shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 43,795 shares stake. 70,401 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Pcj Counsel has invested 0.07% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 6.60M shares. 211,600 are held by Nordea Invest. 4.79 million are held by P2 Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company. 66 are held by Advisory Serv Networks Lc. Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). 282,400 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp. 29,372 were accumulated by Symons Capital Management Inc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 14,500 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 1.91 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has 38,122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Capital Lc accumulated 0.01% or 12,449 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL).

