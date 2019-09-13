Asset Management Group Lifted Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $814,580; Market Value Rose; Serengeti Asset Management LP Increases Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 493,134 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 2.25 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 120,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 692,542 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.12% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. 126,076 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 275,358 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 49,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,000 shares. Quantitative Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 443,228 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 23,062 shares. Essex Invest Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 14,510 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corporation. Mirae Asset Invests reported 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.