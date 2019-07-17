Asset Management Group Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) by $27.56 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 13.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 13.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $464.35. About 169,940 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.87. About 1.21M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 0.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,292 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or invested in 54,665 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited reported 1.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Broderick Brian C holds 1.12% or 25,576 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 51,062 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,000 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% stake. Professional Advisory Ser Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 174,359 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 79,450 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 31,528 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New Jersey-based Economic Planning Grp Adv has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Caprock Grp Inc owns 21,507 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.05 million for 18.22 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,060 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 3,338 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Washington-based Washington Bancorp has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 5,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.52% or 37,564 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 54,704 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.11% or 9,288 shares. Yorktown Management Rech Communication reported 0.11% stake. New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Shine Advisory Svcs invested in 0.02% or 76 shares. Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 1.09% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.59% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 43,104 shares to 125,799 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.