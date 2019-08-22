Asset Management Group Increases Holding in Pepsico (PEP); As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Trust Co Of Oklahoma Trimmed by $16.24 Million Its Position

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 1.73M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,832 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 billion, down from 34,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 1.24 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madison Invest Hldgs reported 192,210 shares. Asset Inc owns 105,412 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.2% or 15,836 shares. Essex Mgmt Lc reported 465 shares stake. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blume Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt stated it has 27,397 shares. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 14,256 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rothschild Invest Il reported 11,338 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. American Money Lc holds 2.03% or 29,839 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,631 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 6.85M shares. Motco owns 37,024 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Etf (VOX) by 2,868 shares to 18,081 shares, valued at $1.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector Etf (XLI).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.