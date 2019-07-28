Asset Management Group Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $767,258; Valuation Rose; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Decreased Holding

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 25,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $216.58. About 793,971 shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN)

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advisors Llc, New York-based fund reported 14,499 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 82,653 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shell Asset holds 0.85% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 315,069 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,767 shares. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.17% or 1,034 shares. Windsor Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 2,028 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vantage Invest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.98% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Washington Trust Retail Bank has 0.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,596 shares. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 1.38M shares. Cincinnati Communications accumulated 4.26% or 1.24 million shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Inc invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Na owns 40,936 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

