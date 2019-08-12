Asset Management Group Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Rbf Capital Has Boosted Entegris (ENTG) Stake by $668,185

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 19,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 129,091 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 741,419 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KKR buying Australian Tim Tam cookie maker from Campbell for $2.2 bln – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Important Is Frito-Lay For PepsiCo’s Growth? – Forbes” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top-Performing Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 8,715 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 26,952 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 28,825 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 4.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Staley Cap Advisers owns 11,417 shares. 27,928 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund. Bb&T Limited Company stated it has 587,535 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Bennicas Assocs holds 13,796 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 31,432 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 82,440 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,995 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Caprock Grp reported 21,507 shares stake. First Citizens Savings Bank Tru accumulated 25,017 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 102,919 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entegris’ Sensible Merger With Versum Materials – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.