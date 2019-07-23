Asset Management Group Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; As Pra Group (PRAA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 4.41 million shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 142,100 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys New 1.6% Position in PRA Group; 23/04/2018 – DJ PRA Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRAA); 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 24/04/2018 – PRA Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 31 Days; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 03/05/2018 – PRA Named Clinical Research Company of the Year and Makes the Forbes 2018 America’s Best Large Employers List; 28/03/2018 – PRA eases Brexit subsidiary requirement for EEA carriers; 28/03/2018 – FCA CONTINUES TO WORK W/ HM TREASURY AND BOE/PRA ON BREXIT

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blue Apron’s Rally Is Beyond Ridiculous – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Heading Into Earnings, Coca Cola Stock Is a Buy on the Next 5% Dip – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Group accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Suncoast Equity holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,860 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 29,468 shares. Hirtle Callaghan & Limited Liability owns 41 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 300 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 0.62% or 33,653 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc owns 12,267 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 1.28% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 155,426 shares. Grassi Mgmt has invested 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sun Life Fin invested in 2,392 shares. Savings Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) holds 121,434 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement holds 1.54% or 19,850 shares in its portfolio. Telos Cap Management Incorporated invested in 34,580 shares. Delta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,177 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 185,050 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $99.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 29,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,050 shares, and cut its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).