Asset Management Group Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $814,580; Market Value Rose; Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Position Held by Eii Capital Management Inc

Eii Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc bought 3,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 33,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90 million, up from 29,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 1.29 million shares traded or 26.85% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 599,321 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $187.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST) by 17,075 shares to 90,467 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 2,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,108 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc Com (NYSE:UDR).

