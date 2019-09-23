Asset Management Group Has Upped Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) as Share Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Wildcat Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.73 Million Its Holding

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 162,710 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $186.9. About 5.83 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 26/03/2018 – US regulator opens Facebook inquiry as politicians call for tougher scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash hoard has more than doubled in two years; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 30/04/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Dropbox, Cuts Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’:; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.