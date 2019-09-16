Asset Management Group Has Lifted Its Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) as Share Price Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Lincoln Capital Has Increased by $311,740 Its Stake

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 143,353 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company invested 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ima Wealth holds 1.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,923 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 262,549 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,330 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 583,652 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Apriem Advisors owns 58,104 shares. Parkside Finance Financial Bank Trust has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 31,084 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt holds 3.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 69,214 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Heritage has 1.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 5,495 were reported by Mcrae Cap Mgmt. Meyer Handelman reported 1.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank accumulated 0.2% or 10,938 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.