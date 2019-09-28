Asset Management Group Has Lifted Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $814,580; As Rexnord New (Call) (RXN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed by $3.07 Million Its Holding

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Call) (RXN) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 147,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 421,311 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.81M for 13.98 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

