Asset Management Group Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $767,258; Meritage Group LP Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $886,440

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43 million, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – @Amazon’s move into banking could be a game changer for online shoppers; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has 679,390 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. General Invsts Company holds 1.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 160,000 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd accumulated 132,439 shares. Boltwood Cap holds 10,137 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 20,640 shares in its portfolio. 3.23M were accumulated by Sanders Limited Liability. 2,392 are owned by Sun Life Financial Inc. Cypress Asset Tx accumulated 69,556 shares. Welch Gru Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 231,819 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP owns 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,225 shares. Payden And Rygel, California-based fund reported 236,100 shares. Bryn Mawr Company has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Signalpoint Asset Lc holds 0.3% or 5,648 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company reported 12,320 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.76M shares or 1.36% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Grp Inc has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Philadelphia Trust stated it has 1,141 shares. 375 are held by Boltwood Cap Management. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd, California-based fund reported 12,289 shares. Jones Lllp has 6,334 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 0.01% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.4% stake. 178,475 were reported by Mackenzie Finance. Moreover, Regal Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Cap, California-based fund reported 2,571 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 360 shares. Bainco Interest Invsts accumulated 9,433 shares. Dodge & Cox has 580 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).