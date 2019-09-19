Asset Management Group Boosted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $814,580; Jolley Asset Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Lowered by $1.66 Million

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 401,266 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm sets new $10 bln buyback plan; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MAKING COMMENTS ON CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.