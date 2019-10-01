Asset Management Group Boosted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $814,580 as Market Valuation Rose; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Valuation Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 58,988 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 96,353 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 07/05/2018 – Resverlogix Closes US$30 Million Loan; 23/04/2018 – ONCONOVA – ON APRIL 23, RECEIVED LETTER FROM NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL STATING PANEL HAS GRANTED CO AN EXTENSION TO MAY 14, 2018 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – Seven Generations lnsiders Amend Automatic Securities Disposition; 21/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 9.74 Points (0.13%); 03/04/2018 – Federal Register: Self-Regulatory Organizations; Nasdaq ISE, LLC; Notice of Filing and Immediate Effectiveness of a Proposed; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa; 06/03/2018 – Madalena Announces Start of Completion Operations of Horizontal Multi-Frac Well CAS.x-14 and Update of CAS.x-15 Results in Vaca Muerta; 13/03/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Celebrates Pi Day with a $3.14 Pizza!; 26/03/2018 – The Nasdaq 100 stretched to a 23 percent premium to the broad market by late January. If this relationship simply returned to its seven-year average premium of 10 percent, it would probably thwart the broad market’s progress for a while

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 57,796 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp reported 1.61% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 326,892 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Limited owns 447 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 221,650 shares. Penobscot Investment Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,970 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.03% or 5,350 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,648 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 12,540 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 22,724 shares. 105,192 were accumulated by Citigroup. International invested 0.16% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 58,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,335 shares to 9,399 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 19,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,301 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).