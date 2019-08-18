Asset Management Advisors Lifted Holding in Carmax (KMX) as Market Valuation Rose; Noble Plc (NE) Position Increased by Firefly Value Partners Lp

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 17.12 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 16.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.97M market cap company. The stock increased 19.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 5.40 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 05/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP HOLDERS SHOULD BE FREE TO VOTE ON RESTRUCTURING:SGX; 25/04/2018 – Noble Group shareholder files lawsuit to stall meeting; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP -BOARD IS SATISFIED THAT CO CAN CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN ON BASIS OF REASONABLE GROUNDS THAT RESTRUCTURING WILL BE SUCCESSFUL; 20/03/2018 – Noble Group’s Founder Elman Resigns as Non-Executive Director; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE : GROUP POST RESTRUCTURING `NEW NOBLE’ TO LIST ON SGX; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Getin Noble Bank S.A.’s Ba3 Deposit Ratings; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: NEW CO. TO GRANT MANAGEMENT INCENTIVE SHARE OPTION; 21/03/2018 – Noble Group: ‘No Certainty’ the Proposed Restructuring Will Be Completed; 24/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – AGREED WITH CO’S SENIOR CREDITORS THAT SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 15% OF EQUITY IN NEW NOBLE IF MAJORITY VOTE IN FAVOUR OF RESTRUCTURING; 02/05/2018 – Noble Corp 1Q Rev $235.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.01% or 129,585 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,121 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.26% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Akre Capital Mgmt Limited reported 6.08 million shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 410 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 230,653 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 49,163 shares. 1.43M are held by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability reported 4.6% stake. Marathon Asset Llp reported 1.11M shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 12,145 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Networks Limited Co has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Pacific Global Invest Company accumulated 689,579 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 28,239 shares. United Fin Advisers Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 200,633 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 517,742 were reported by State Teachers Retirement. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 0.01% or 423,163 shares in its portfolio. 15,465 were reported by Blair William And Il. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 509,112 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 236,408 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 598,759 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.84M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

