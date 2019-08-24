Asset Management Advisors Increases Stake in Carmax (KMX); Decatur Capital Management Lowered Its Deere & Company (DE) Stake by $4.36 Million as Share Value Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 73,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings.