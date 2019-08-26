Asset Management Advisors Increases Holding in Carmax (KMX); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Increased Position

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 9,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 233,973 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 224,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48M shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, FACEBOOK IN DEAL FOR WIRELESS INTERNET CONNECTIVITY; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5PM MARCH 23; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 13/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: BROADCOM MUST PERMANENTLY ABANDON ATTEMPT TO BUY QCOM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 12/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: BREAKING: Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm merge; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.77M shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company New York invested 0.58% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4 shares. Menta Cap Lc invested in 8,233 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 57,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 3.16% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.32% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Millennium Ltd Liability Co stated it has 209,088 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 342,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 83,411 shares. 4,671 are owned by Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 689,725 shares. Moreover, Ipg Invest Advisors Lc has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 83,020 shares. Beacon reported 5,267 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Com accumulated 7,190 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability holds 5,376 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 7,761 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 87,206 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jones Fincl Lllp reported 28,037 shares. Strs Ohio owns 631,207 shares. Botty Lc stated it has 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,220 shares. Lifeplan Group has 0.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 619 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 0.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 974,978 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking. Lederer & Associate Counsel Ca holds 1.11% or 20,955 shares. American Asset Management invested in 10,320 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 62,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.