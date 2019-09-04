Asset Management Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $1.76 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Upped Holding by $389,236

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 1.39 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 4.26M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has 20.33M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested in 4.19% or 62,752 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% or 70,464 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 634,694 shares. First Natl Bank And Tru Of Newtown invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 108,662 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership owns 79,185 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 15,650 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.29% or 27,041 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 117,216 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 427,368 shares. The New York-based Arosa Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 3.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 2,973 were accumulated by Paragon Capital. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,096 shares to 3,068 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CarMax Hiring More Than 850 Automotive Technicians and Detailers Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 814,815 shares. 54,066 are owned by Utd Automobile Association. Cannell Peter B reported 795,236 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 7,654 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 108 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 256,177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 142,559 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 32 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 141,111 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 457,023 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 39,200 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited invested in 0.05% or 17,877 shares.