Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $1.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $1.59 Million

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 240,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 644,833 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 209,157 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Inv Mngmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Carroll Fin Associates Inc owns 270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Samlyn Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 15,197 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 162,763 shares. Dodge Cox owns 23,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 32,660 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 795,236 shares. Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.99% or 528,767 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 83,078 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 121,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 584,317 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. First Foundation Advsrs invested 0.16% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Republic Investment stated it has 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 10,100 shares to 69,900 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 51,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,144 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chartist Ca reported 5,006 shares. Montag A Assocs holds 0.94% or 191,314 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.58% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 933,560 are held by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Parkside Financial Bank Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,133 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.26% or 505,931 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 16,544 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company stated it has 89,119 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc has 3.24M shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 27,724 shares. Prudential invested in 2.13 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. First Personal Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Addenda Inc has 152,182 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio.

