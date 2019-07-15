Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Its Carmax (KMX) Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Has Raised Position

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 22,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,930 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38 million, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $141.12. About 568,737 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 195,173 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 500 shares valued at $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 23,997 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $616.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

