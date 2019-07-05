Asset Management Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Carmax (KMX); Edgestream Partners LP Boosted Its Position in Humana (HUM) by $6.54 Million

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 175.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 24,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,761 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 14,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $266.12. About 379,601 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 30/04/2018 – ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America Acquires Humana’s Workplace Voluntary Benefits business; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 847,829 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Financial Gru owns 5,267 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.61 million shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 3,643 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 10,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cobblestone Advsrs Lc Ny, New York-based fund reported 88,094 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 249,734 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And holds 121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust holds 954 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 810,645 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Group invested in 132,336 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 20,782 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Piedmont Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,210 shares. Tradition Capital Lc has invested 0.59% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,507 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 57,468 shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 156,258 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Company Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2,350 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,100 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0% or 483 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.09% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 137,539 shares. First Fin In invested in 0.06% or 320 shares. Glenview Management Limited Company has 1.31 million shares. Sol Mgmt accumulated 2,840 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 39,026 shares. Synovus Fincl has 2,516 shares. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 2,754 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 16,099 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division holds 0.29% or 7,978 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,320 shares to 40,019 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,780 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.