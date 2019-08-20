Asset Management Advisors Boosted Its Carmax (KMX) Stake by $1.76 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Trian Fund Management LP Holding in Sysco Corp. (SYY) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.39 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp. (SYY) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 5.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 23.18 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55B, down from 28.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 2.74M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 46,986 shares. 35,685 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. House Limited Co, California-based fund reported 107,441 shares. Leavell Management Inc owns 4,172 shares. Scott & Selber accumulated 14,572 shares. Hexavest Incorporated, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Somerset Trust Co holds 1.14% or 32,348 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 0.46% or 34,011 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 189 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp invested in 547,542 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & owns 60,187 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com reported 307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru reported 83,704 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6.00M shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corp owns 22,523 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,197 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 926,584 shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 240,631 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.62% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 12.03M shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd invested in 0.31% or 711,385 shares. Beacon Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 5,267 shares. 4,379 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Decatur has invested 1.77% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brinker has invested 0.1% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 814,815 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.30 million shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 13,900 shares. Salem Counselors holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

