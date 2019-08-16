Asset Management Advisors Boosted Carmax (KMX) Position; Robecosam Ag Increased Its Power Integrations (POWI) Stake by $828,000

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21M, up from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 154,983 shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 850,261 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,468 shares. 31,375 are held by Tradition Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. The New York-based Sib Lc has invested 4.28% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,668 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 64,159 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,051 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Lc has invested 0.15% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Sun Life Fincl has 288 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 1,735 shares. Thornburg Mngmt stated it has 450,033 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Markel Corp holds 5.75% or 4.91M shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% or 44,591 shares in its portfolio.

