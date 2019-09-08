Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.47 N/A -0.35 0.00 Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -1.2% Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9%

Liquidity

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Tricida Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Tricida Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 8.2% -0.87% -21.15% -21.87% -60.48% -4.99% Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84%

For the past year Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has -4.99% weaker performance while Tricida Inc. has 33.84% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Assertio Therapeutics Inc. beats Tricida Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.