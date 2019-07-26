Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) Contrasting side by side

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.84 N/A 0.29 13.66 Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 2.57 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 13% 2.9% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.69 beta. From a competition point of view, Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -8.2 beta which is 920.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.8. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.4% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assertio Therapeutics Inc. -16.46% -16.1% -7.48% -27.07% -45.45% 9.7% Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 4.65% 15.38% -78.26% 25%

For the past year Assertio Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.