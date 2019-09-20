Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Holding by $8.52 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Cut Holding by $484,971

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 306,873 shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 77,722 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85 million, down from 81,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 14.77M shares traded or 73.01% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharma Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 274,240 shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $51.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Ord (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 277,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Fibrogen Ord.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 EPS, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90 billion for 30.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.