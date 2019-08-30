Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

We will be comparing the differences between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.73 N/A -4.25 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 265.22% upside potential and an average target price of $42. Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 280.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zosano Pharma Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.