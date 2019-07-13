Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.65 N/A -4.00 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.13 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

$42 is Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 213.90%. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s potential upside is 83.82% and its consensus price target is $2.5. Based on the results given earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.