Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.07 N/A -4.25 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 125.77 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Revance Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 242.02% at a $42 consensus price target. On the other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.80% and its consensus price target is $39. The data provided earlier shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Assembly Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 85.34% respectively. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.