Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 20.16 N/A -4.25 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 257.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.