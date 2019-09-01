Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Since Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 271.35% upside potential and a consensus price target of $42.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 46.3%. Insiders owned 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.