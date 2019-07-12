Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.02 N/A -4.00 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.54 beta indicates that Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 291.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 218.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 45.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.