Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.02 N/A -4.00 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. On the competitive side is, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 213.90% and an $42 average price target. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 100.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Assembly Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.