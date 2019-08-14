Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.24 N/A -4.25 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 25.89 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 239.26% at a $42 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.75, which is potential 409.26% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 98.7%. Insiders held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.