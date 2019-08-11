Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 24.02 N/A -4.25 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is $42, with potential upside of 200.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.