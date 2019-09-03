Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

As Biotechnology companies, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.90 N/A -4.25 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.54 N/A -7.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.41 beta means Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 41.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

Competitively Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $126.73, with potential upside of 57.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 89.2% respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.