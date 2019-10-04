Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 12 -0.15 20.94M -4.25 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 178,061,224.49% -56.5% -42.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 205,870,841.49% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 4.82 which is 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.9 and 9.9 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 84.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 24.8%. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.