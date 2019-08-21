Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.67 N/A -4.25 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 116.16 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 232.54% for Assembly Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $42.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 33.9% respectively. About 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.